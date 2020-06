David M. White III is a senior at the STEM Early College at NC A&T. He is an A/B honor roll student and a four-year member of the Royal Court. He is the reigning 2019-2020 Mr. STEM and will attend NC A&T in the fall. He will major in aerospace engineering with a minor in biology. He aspires to be an astronaut.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction