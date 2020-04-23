Darian Harris is a senior at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville. Darian has been a member of his high school track and football teams all four years. Darian is an honor student, a member of the Beta Club and a captain of the varsity football team. He will be attending UNC Charlotte in the Fall majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology to pursue a career in Automotive Design. His parents and brothers are extremely proud of his accomplishments!
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Darian Harris, Eastern Guilford High School
