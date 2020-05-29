Daniel Fulk is a senior at South Stokes High School. Daniel is a member of Beta Club and The National Honor Society. He enjoyed being a part of the Boys Varsity Basketball Team for 3 years. He received the Coach’s Award for the 2018-2019 season. Daniel is the Class of 2020’s recipient of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution Citizenship Award. He was voted Mr. Nice Guy on this year’s Sweetheart Court. Daniel will be attending UNC Chapel Hill in the Fall to pursue a career in Dentistry and Orthodontics.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Daniel Fulk, South Stokes High School
/ Updated: