FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dakota Bowman, South Western Randolph High School

Dakota Bowman is a senior at South Western Randolph High School. Dakota was the boys cross country captain for this school year and ran long distance for track. Dakota is also the 2019-2020 JROTC Battalion Commander for SWRHS, rifle team commander for this school year and he was JROTC Raider team member. Dakota is enlisting in the Army as a E-3. He will be shipping out July 13 to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for basic combat training and then to Fort Sam, Texas, for advanced individual training to become a combat medic (68W). He also plans in mid-future to become a special forces medical sergeant, and after that he would like to attend college and obtain a four-year degree to become an officer in the army and go through training to become an emergency medicine physician.

