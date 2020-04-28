FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dacota Murphy, Central Davidson Senior High School

Dacota Murphy is a senior at Central Davidson Senior High School.
She has a 4.5 grade point average. She will graduate with 4 cords, one for Spanish, National Honor Society, Business and Drafting.
She has been a member of the yearbook staff for 3 years.
Dacota is also a manager and scorekeeper for basketball and baseball.
This past summer, she became a lifeguard.
Dacota works at Speedy Lohr’s BBQ and Hilltop Living Center.
She plans to attend Davidson County Community College for Nursing and then continue her education at a 4 year university.