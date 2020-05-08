FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Courtney Tutton, North Davidson High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 8, 2020 / 02:40 PM EDT / Updated: May 8, 2020 / 02:40 PM EDT Courtney Tutton Courtney Tutton is a senior at North Davidson High School. She is a member of the FHA and will be attending DCCC in the fall to begin her journey to becoming a veterinarian. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories 4-year-old child shot in Winston-Salem, in critical condition Video Four Season’s Town Centre opening in limited capacity Tuesday Video Here’s everything opening Saturday at Friendly Center, Hanes Mall Video New coronavirus symptom stumps doctors Video Bill that would pay most Americans $2,000 monthly amid pandemic gains traction ’Just keep pressing forward’: Girl partially paralyzed after brain bleed getting ready to go home More Must-See Stories