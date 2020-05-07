Courtney Billings is a graduating senior at Davidson Early College High School. She will be graduating from DECHS as well as Davidson County Community College with her two year associate’s degree in science. In the fall of 2020 she will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to major in nursing. She is the secretary of DCCC’s Student Government Association, president of Yearbook Club, a part of the National Society of Leadership and Success and a part of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Courtney Billings, Davidson Early College High School
