Watch Now
FOX8 10:00 News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Collin Wilson, Burlington Christian Academy

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Collin Wilson, Burlington Christian Academy

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Collin Wilson, Burlington Christian Academy

Collin Wilson is a senior at Burlington Christian Academy. He enjoys being a member of the boy’s varsity basketball team where he was named all-conference this season and was a Times-News All-Region selection. He also enjoys being a member of the varsity track and field team where he was named all-conference his sophomore and junior years. He was also named all-state his sophomore year where he was the NCISAA 1A/2A State Champion in shot put. His senior track and field season was unfortunately cut short. Collin also enjoys attending Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities at his school and also enjoys attending summer mission trips with Christian Foundations where he has volunteered over two hundred hours the previous three summers. He also cherishes the relationships he has developed with his friends.

Collin plans to continue playing basketball in college but has yet to make a decision on where he will attend.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter