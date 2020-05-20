FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Christian Spurlock, Ledford High School

Christian Spurlock from Ledford HighSchool has played football for 11 years, wrestling for three years and track and field for three years.

He has a 4.3 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, and the BETA club and is the recipient of “The Heart of a Champion “award by the NCHSA for his commitment for his teams and teammates.

He loves to hang out with his friends and family, but most of all working on cars and motorcycles with his big brother Jordan. Christian plans on taking two years of Business management at DCCC and then transferring to NC State to complete his schooling.