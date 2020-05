Chesnee Faith Edwards is a senior at Oak Grove High School.

She is a member of the Sound of Grizzly Pride marching band and HOSA.

She has a love for people, especially children and has volunteered to collect and deliver gifts to the Brenner Children’s Hospital cancer floor.

She also made baby hats for the NICU. In addition, Chesnee keeps the nursery at her church, Embrace Church of High Point.

She will be attending Western Carolina University in the fall to major in nursing.