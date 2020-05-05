FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Charity Speaks, East Wilkes High School

Charity Speaks is a senior at East Wilkes High School.

She Played varsity volleyball all four years, played soccer, cheered her senior year, was on the shooting team, National Honor Society, Beta Club, HOSA and on student council.

Last semester she received her CNA.

She has been very active at Pleasant Hill Baptist in Elkin and loves the outdoors.

She Likes to ride the four wheeler, fish, hunt and has been very dedicated to her work at Sheetz.

She Plans to attend UNCG where she plans to get her nursing degree.