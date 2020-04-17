FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Chantal Elise Stalling, Northwest Guilford High School

Chantal Elise Stalling is a senior at Northwest Guilford High School.

She has been voted by the Northwest Guilford High School class of 2020 as Miss Social Butterfly.

She will receive her certified nursing assistant in the spring of 2020.

She is the Varsity Field Hockey Captain.

She maintains a GPA of 4.2 and earned over 250 hours of volunteer work (greatest with High Point YMCA–Camp Cheerio) and community service.

Chantal will attend the University of North Carolina at Charlottes as a Pre-Nursing major in the fall.