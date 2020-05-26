FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Carter and Ellen Moore, Eastern Randolph High School

Carter and Ellen Moore

Twins Carter and Ellen Moore attend Eastern Randolph High School. 

Carter is the president of SGA and a member of FFA. He served as junior marshall, played soccer while kicking for the football team and is a member of the basketball team. Carter will graduate in the top 10 and will attend NCSU this fall.

Ellen is the vice-president of SGA and secretary of the FFA. He served as a junior marshall, he was a member of the Conference Champion cross country team and played basketball and soccer. Ellen will graduate in the top 10 and will attend UNC in the fall.  

