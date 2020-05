Carolyn Olivia Adams is a senior at Southwest Guilford High School. She is a National Society of High School Scholar and participated in varsity golf, varsity basketball and DECA. Currently, she is in the Eta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc 2020 Cotillion. She will be attending NC A&T SU in the fall for the nursing program.

