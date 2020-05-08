FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Carmen Tomlin, Davie County High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carmen Tomlin

Carmen Tomlin

Carmen Tomlin is a senior at Davie County High School.

She is a Volleyball Player and loves her church.

She also attends Davie County Community College where she will continue her education.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter