FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Carmen Tomlin, Davie County High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 8, 2020 / 07:28 PM EDT / Updated: May 8, 2020 / 07:28 PM EDT Carmen Tomlin Carmen Tomlin is a senior at Davie County High School. She is a Volleyball Player and loves her church. She also attends Davie County Community College where she will continue her education. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Four Season’s Town Centre opening in limited capacity Tuesday Video New details emerge after 4-year-old child shot in Winston-Salem, in critical condition Video Here’s everything opening Saturday at Friendly Center, Hanes Mall Video New coronavirus symptom stumps doctors Video Bill that would pay most Americans $2,000 monthly amid pandemic gains traction ’Just keep pressing forward’: Girl partially paralyzed after brain bleed getting ready to go home More Must-See Stories