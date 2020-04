Carley Gravely is a senior at North Stokes High School. Carley has a 4.3 GPA and is BETA and SGA president. She is a member of National Honors Society.

Carley played varsity softball since Freshman year and earned All Conference, All District and All State during those years. She also helped lead her team to 1A State Championship in 2019.

She will attend Patrick Henry in the fall to continue to play softball and begin her path to become a nurse practitioner.