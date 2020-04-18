FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Cameron Gunnell, Eastern Guilford High School

Cameron Gunnell is a senior at Eastern Guilford High School. He is the son of Jeff and Ashley Gunnell. He is ranked in the top 10 of his senior class, has played football and ran track all four years of high school career. He is a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society and FFA. He has committed to A&T University to study agriculture education and soil science. Cameron is a second-generation farmer and his parents are so very proud of him.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction