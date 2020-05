Adonyah Mouzon is a senior at R.J. Reynolds High School. She was a part of the Marching Band Color Guard for 3 years. She’s also in the Crosby Scholars, YMCA Black Achievers, and a Girl Scout since the age of 8. She enjoys singing and dancing, spending time with her family and friends, and helping others.

Adonyah will be attending Fayetteville State University in the fall for health care administration.