FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Caleb Livengood, Sheets Memorial Christian School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Caleb Livengood, Sheets Memorial Christian School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Caleb Livengood, Sheets Memorial Christian School

Caleb Livengood is a senior at Sheets Memorial Christian School in Lexington. Caleb has played soccer and basketball for the Eagles since sixth grade, representing Sheets on the NCCSA 2A All-State & All-Region soccer teams. He was a NCCSA 2A State Champion & three-time All-Region player in basketball. Outside of school Caleb has played club soccer & AAU basketball, he enjoys traveling, fishing and camping. Caleb will be continuing his academic and soccer career at Pfeiffer University and plans to major in sports management.

