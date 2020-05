Caleb is a graduating senior at West Forsyth High School. Caleb participated in high jump and long jump events for the West Forsyth track team, is a member of the Men’s Service Club, and referees youth sports at the Jerry Long YMCA. Caleb will be attending East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a career in the chiropractic field. His family is very proud of him.

