FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Caitlyn Wheat, Wheatmore High School

Caitlyn Wheat is a senior at Wheatmore High School.

Her freshman year she was on the varsity cheer squad. For the next three years she was the manager for football, wrestling, basketball and baseball.

She is attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff Arizona in the fall.

She also has been a cheerleader for the ATLL football and basketball for many years.

She was a cheerleading coach her freshman year of high school. She has been a competitive cheerleader for over seven years, the last three with Greensboro All-Stars.