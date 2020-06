Bryson May is a graduating senior at Reagan High School. He plays soccer for Reagan and plays percussion for Reagan’s Wind Ensemble and Jazz 1 Bands. He is co-president of Reagan’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a member of the National Honors Society. In the fall, Bryson will attend Appalachian State University where he will be a member of the Appalachian Community of Education Scholars.

