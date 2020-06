Brodie Smith is a senior at Eastern Randolph High School where he will finish first in his class.

Brodie was also a member of the Beta Club, an SGA Officer, FFA President and an officer for the West Central FFA Region.

He was on the Dean’s list at RCC, a Parks Scholar Finalist, and he’s an active leader in the Junior Civitan’s Club.

Brodie plans to continue his education at NC State University in the fall.