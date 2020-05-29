Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brittney Gray, East Forsyth High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brittney Gray

Brittney Gray

Brittney Gray is senior at East Forsyth High School.

She’s also going to Forsyth Tech for Medical Office Administration.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter