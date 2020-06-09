FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brittany and BreOnna Ballard, High Point Central High School

Brittany and BreOnna Ballard are seniors at High Point Central High School. They will be attending Winston Salem State University and majoring in education birth to kindergarten. They both were involved in several different clubs during their senior year. BreOnna (left) severed as the President of W.H.E.R.E. Brittany (Right) was High Point Central homecoming princess. They are very thankful for the support they had from their family.

