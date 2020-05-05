FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Bridley Jenkins, Vandalia Christian School

Bridley Jenkins will be graduating from Vandalia Christian School this year! Throughout high school, she has acted as the Student Body President, a Senior High Band Member, Varsity Cheerleader, Hayes-Taylor YMCA Achiever, I Am A Queen Teen Mentorship member and leader, Child Evangelism Fellowship volunteer summer missionary and Moses H. Come Memorial Hospital summer teen volunteer.

She will attending North Carolina A&T State University in the fall, majoring in psychology on the pre-med track, and, through the Early Assurance Scholars Program there, she has received a guaranteed seat to the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine four years in advance! The guaranteed seat will be waiting for her when she graduates from N.C. A&T. Her future goal is to become a neonatologist.