FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brianna Gusa, East Davidson High School

Brianna Gusa is a senior at East Davidson High School who you may recognize as being “FOX8 Rookie Anchor” this past year.

She’s a captain for her varsity cheer squad (in which she’s cheered since elementary school), she’s a leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as the originator of FCA at her middle school which is Brown Middle. Last but not least she’s also vice president of her senior class. She plans on attending Davidson County Community College in the fall and transferring to UNC-Greensboro to continue her studies in elementary education.