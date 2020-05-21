Watch Now
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Breyden Phillips, Mount Calvary Christian School

Breyden Phillips is a senior at Mount Calvary Christian School. Breyden’s biggest passion includes anything with a motor. He spends most of his spare time being his dad’s right-hand man at his dad’s shop, Phillips Automotive and Custom Garage, where he’s done everything from head gasket jobs to taking engines out and rebuilding it. He has been accepted to Bob Jones University and will be majoring in mechanical engineering this fall.

