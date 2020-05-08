Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Bret Pierce, Page High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Bret Pierce, Page High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Bret Pierce, Page High School

Bret Pierce is in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Page High School in Greensboro. Bret will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter