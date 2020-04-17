FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brennan Lagana, Walter Williams High School

Brennan Lagana is a senior at Walter Williams High School, In his senior year at Williams, he won the 3A State Soccer Championship for the first time in the school and Alamance County’s history. Brennan broke the school record for most goals scored in a season on senior night against South East Guilford, and finished the season with 48 goals and 20 assists overall. Brennan was named to the All-Conference First Team, All-Region First Team, All-State First Team, and the All-Mid-Atlantic National Team. He was named to the All-West Men’s Soccer team for the East-West All-Star game and will represent North Carolina in the Clash of the Carolinas this summer. Brennan performed double duty as a football punter for the first time in his senior year.

