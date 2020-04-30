Brendan “Nigel” Norfleet is a senior at Ragsdale High School. He’s an A/B honor roll student and was a four year letterman in football and track. He also served in student council as the student body treasurer. In the fall, Nigel plans to attend UNC-Charlotte and major in pre-kinesiology.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brendan “Nigel” Norfleet, Ragsdale High School
Brendan “Nigel” Norfleet is a senior at Ragsdale High School. He’s an A/B honor roll student and was a four year letterman in football and track. He also served in student council as the student body treasurer. In the fall, Nigel plans to attend UNC-Charlotte and major in pre-kinesiology.