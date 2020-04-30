FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brendan “Nigel” Norfleet, Ragsdale High School

Ono Abhulimen is a graduating senior at Mount Tabor High School. She is in the dual enrollment program taking classes at Forsyth Technical Community College and will be receiving an Associate in Science in May.

She is in multiple clubs and honor societies such as Red Cross Club, Science Olympiad Club, Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Black Achievers (Vice President), Crosby Scholars and more.