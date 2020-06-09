FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Braxton Wayne French, Morehead High School

Braxton Wayne French is a senior at Morehead High School. He is currently a part of the RockATop Apprenticeship program working for Pine Hall Brick. Through this program, after high school, Braxton will attend RCC to obtain an Associates Degree in Applied Science. While in high school, Braxton played four years of baseball for the Panthers, ran three years of cross country, and was a member of the Panthers swim team for two years.

During his free time, Braxton enjoys riding his motorcycle, playing video games, and attending Collide with Osborne Baptist Church. His family is very proud of him.