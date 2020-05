Branson “BDEUCE” Adams is a graduating senior at Dudley High School. He is an early-graduate with a 3.8 GPA. He played football and track. He was A-B Honor Roll all four years of high school. He got an early start on his college career, taking classes at GTCC. He will attend Western Carolina majoring in sports management, specializing in marketing. He will also play football at Western. His family is very proud of him.

