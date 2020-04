Ian McGill is a senior at Ragsdale High school. He has been a four-year starter on the Men’s Varsity Soccer team as their goalie. Ian has earned three-time All-Conference honors, three-time All-Region player and this year became 4 A All State. He has worked and trained hard, and his dedication has helped him achieve his goal of playing soccer at the next level. Ian has committed to playing soccer at UNC Asheville next year.