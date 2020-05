Brandon Dycus is a graduating senior at Randleman High School. He is currently enrolled in the Apprenticeship Randolph Program. He works at Mohawk Industries as a maintenance technician and attends Randolph Community College majoring in advanced manufacturing. After graduation, he will continue with this program for 3 more years.

He loves working on cars and machines and has a natural talent for fixing things.

His family is incredibly proud of who he is and what he has done so far.