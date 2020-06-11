FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Blyss Eanes, Kearns Academy

Blyss Eanes is a graduating senior at Kearns Academy.

Blyss was involved in a car accident on Nov. 25, 2019. The EMT, police and doctors all said, “She should not be here, an unexplained miracle happened, she is so lucky,” her family said, adding that the miracle was God. She was “out of commission” for 2 months.

While she was rehabilitating she was informed that she will be able to graduate a year early. Her original year to graduate was 2021. Now she will be graduating May 2020.

Blyss is the first early graduate of her school, graduating with a 3.9 GPA with Cum Laude Honor Award. Blyss has been accepted to A&T University, her area of study will be marketing.

Blyss’ family said she is very creative; she’s an artist, she plays 5 musical instruments, and she has played volleyball, soccer and basketball.