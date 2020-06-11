FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Blaire Edwards, Glenn High School

Easton Price is graduating from Asheboro High School with a year of college credits from RCC. He will attend the NC State School of Engineering in the fall. Easton played baseball and was a member of the Asheboro Marching and Concert Bands all four years and was Drum Line Captain/Band Officer this year. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society at RCC and Mu Alpha Theta, Math Honors Society. He enjoys restoring his grandfather’s Jeep Truck and plans to be a mechanical engineer.