FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Blaire Edwards, Glenn High School

Blaire Edwards is a graduating senior at Robert B. Glenn High School. She is a competitive dancer and has been in the spring musical since her freshman year. She is graduating in the top 10% of class. She will attend High Point University in the fall.


