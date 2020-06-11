Blaire Edwards is a graduating senior at Robert B. Glenn High School. She is a competitive dancer and has been in the spring musical since her freshman year. She is graduating in the top 10% of class. She will attend High Point University in the fall.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Blaire Edwards, Glenn High School
