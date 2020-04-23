FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Bayleigh Bray, Walkertown High School

Bayleigh Bray will be graduating from Walkertown High School and pursuing a degree in birth-kindergarten education at Gardner-Webb University. Bayleigh is very active in the community and her church. She has completed over 1,000 hours of community service the past four years. Her family says she is a hard and dedicated worker and always puts others needs above her own. Bayleigh loves working with children of all ages and looks forward to pursuing a career involving her passion.

