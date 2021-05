(WGHP) — When Jeff Jackson left Chapel Hill for college at Emory University in Atlanta, it seemed the world was in a state of relaxation. Then, as he began his sophomore year, 9/11 happened. Jackson says he knew what he had to do: enlist in the Army.

“No recruiter tugged on my shirt. I had to look up where the recruiting station was — it was in a strip mall in Atlanta. It was next to a Subway – so I parked I went into the Subway, I ate a meatball sub, I thought about what I was about to do and then I walked into the recruiting station. I remember it so well,” Jackson said as he recalled his enlistment. “I opened the door, the recruiter pounded the table, stood up and said, 'We were waiting for you, son!' And I thought, ‘This is great, I’m already getting special treatment!’”