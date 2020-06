Bailey Bowling is a senior at East Davidson High School. Bailey is a member of All-District, All-County and East Davidson Marching Band. He will continue his education at DCCC as a transfer student to a Computer Science Program. Bailey will be a proud member of Wake Forest Marching Band as a snare player. Bailey has received $20,000 in scholarships and the East Davidson Citizenship Award. His family is very proud of him.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction