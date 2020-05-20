FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Autumn Danielle Burchell, Dalton L. McMichael High School

Autumn Danielle Burchell is a senior at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan, NC. She is a smart and kind young lady with a beautiful soul. She loves hanging with her friends, four wheeler riding, and has a loving heart for animals. She had the wonderful experience of traveling across the USA with Teens Westward Bound prior to her upcoming senior year. Autumn has been involved in the Juniorettes club, Mu Altha Theta, Yearbook staff, and the CNA program at McMichael High School. She has been awarded the Butler and Burke Scholarship and has plans to continue to pursue her degree in Nursing in the fall. We are so proud of you…

