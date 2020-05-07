FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Austin McClinton, Northwest Guilford High School

Austin McClinton is a graduating senior at Northwest Guilford High School.

Austin was in a bad car crash in 2018 that left him with severe injuries. He was in Levine Children’s Hospital on the brain injury recovery floor for months. After coming out of a coma, he had to relearn how to do everything. He worked hard and was determined to heal and be ready for high school graduation. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic robbed him of the chance to walk across the stage. His family is very proud of him and how hard he fought to beat the odds. Congratulations, Austin!