FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Audrey Heighton, Mount Tabor High School

Audrey Heighton is a senior at Mount Tabor High School.

She plans on attending ECU this fall majoring in nursing.

Her CNA studies and exam were cut short by current conditions, but she plans to complete that portion as soon as she can.

In her spare time, she loves baking.

Audrey battles sinus bradycardia with third-degree heart block. She’s had a pacemaker since she was six and recently had it replaced. This will happen about every 10 years.

Her passion has always been nursing. She has been surrounded by nurses and other medical professionals her entire life and they inspired her to want to help others.