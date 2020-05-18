FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ashleigh Taylor, Alamance Burlington Early College

Ashleigh Taylor will be a 2020 graduate of Alamance Burlington Early College in Alamance County. Ashleigh has been on the National Honor Society and Honor Roll throughout her Academic Years, maintaining her GPA the last four years between a 3.4 and 3.8., while playing volleyball.

Ashleigh has a love and desire to be a female engineer like her mentor, African American engineer the belated Katherine Johnson.

Ashleigh has been accepted into the School of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and majoring in Computer Engineering.

Her family says she has a bright future ahead of her and will be adding to the great legacies of her ancestry.

“To my daughter and the ‘Class of 2020.’ you were born when the world was grieving over 9/11. You are graduating as the word grieves a pandemic. Although your biggest launches into freedom ( Birth & Graduation) have taken place in the midst of tragedies… just know that the world is an amazing place. It is waiting for you with open arms. We grieve with you that your Senior year is ending this way but we can’t wait to see how you overcome and soar into the future. You Were Made For This. We love and believe in you all in the class of 2020. We believe in All of YOU!” her mother Crystal Taylor said.