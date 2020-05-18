FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ashleigh Taylor, Alamance Burlington Early College.

Ashleigh Taylor is a senior at Alamance Burlington Early College.

On June 5 she will receive an Associate Degree in Art from Alamance Community College.

Ashleigh has always been on the A or A/B honor roll throughout her academic years in school.

She has maintained her GPA the last four years between a 3.4 and 3.7.

She has dreamed since middle school of having a career in the stem field.

In recent years, she has shown a love and desire to be a female engineer like her mentor and favorite African American engineer the belated Katherine Johnson.

Ashleigh has been accepted into the School of Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University. Ashleigh will be majoring in Computer Engineering.