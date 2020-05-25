FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ashleigh Smithey, Morehead High School

Ashleigh is a senior at Morehead High School. She is the Battalion Commander with JROTC, Student Body Secretary, Vice President of the National Honor Society, Junior Marshall, a Girls State Graduate, football homecoming court, member of the Varsity Cheerleading and Competition Team and Swim Team. She was a North Carolina Scholar-Athlete for football cheer, basketball cheer & swim team. Ashleigh was also the 2019 NC JROTC Cadet of the Year. Ashleigh has enlisted in The United States Navy and is set to leave for boot camp in July.

