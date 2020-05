Ariel Uhlhorn is a senior at Southern Alamance High School.

She is on the Student Council, Dance Team and National Honor Society.

Ariel has committed to UNC Charlotte in the fall.

She will be majoring in Criminal Justice.

She is the youngest child of four and plans to follow in the footsteps of her siblings.

Her three siblings have served or now serving our country. She plans to do ROTC Airforce and join her military family.