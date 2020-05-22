Watch Now
FOX8 News at 11

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ari Long, West Forsyth High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ari Long, West Forsyth High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ari Long, West Forsyth High School

Ari Long is a graduating senior at West Forsyth High School.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter