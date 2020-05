Anna Williard attends Yadkin Early College High School. Upon graduation from the five-year program, Anna will have earned her high school diploma and associate’s in arts degree from Surry Community College. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has received multiple scholarships to assist her educational journey. In the fall, Anna will attend UNC Greensboro to pursue a degree in elementary education.

