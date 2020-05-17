FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Anna Elizabeth Naylor, Southeast Guilford High School.

Anna Elizabeth Naylor is a senior at Southeast Guilford High School.

She enjoys helping out in the Friendship class at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and connecting with special needs students. S

he has been a Girl Scout since early elementary school and has enjoyed many volunteer activities such Samaritan’s Purse and others.

Anna felt a calling to Health Sciences and was able to work at the local nursing home during her senior year. While there she developed relationships with patients and would go visit them after hours and on weekends. Anna contacted her health sciences teacher and asked if she would be willing to work at the local nursing home. Anna felt the calling and was hired by Clapps nursing home in Pleasant Garden to work on the frontlines during this pandemic.

Anna plans to graduate high school having completed her CNA and will attend GTCC in the fall to pursue a career in nursing.